Uttar Pradesh: BJP to field former SP MLA in Ghosi by-election

Lucknow: The BJP is all set to declare former minister Dara Singh Chauhan and Samajwadi Party law maker as its candidate for the Ghosi Assembly by-election in Mau district.



A crucial meeting of the BJP’s core committee took place at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s residence. Deliberations during the 45-minute session centered around potential candidates to vie for the Ghosi by-election in which the core committee identified the candidate who can win election from Ghosi.

A senior BJP leader said a comprehensive assessment of five potential candidates was discussed during the meeting. “Dara Singh Chauhan’s name has been finalised but the name of the candidate will be declared by the central leadership,” a senior leader said.

Present in the meeting were CM Adityanath, state president Bhupendra Chaudhary, and organisational secretary Dharampal Singh, alongside deputy CMs Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brijesh Pathak. The by-election was necessitated following the resignation of Dara Singh Chauhan, who had won during the 2022 Vidhan Sabha elections on a Samajwadi Party ticket. After joining BJP, Chauhan quit SP, he also resigned from the Vidhan Sabha. As per the election schedule announced by the Election Commission, the nomination of papers will be till August 17, and the names could be withdrawn on August 21. The election will be held on September 5.