Uttar Pradesh becomes a new investment hub: Policies and reforms accelerate industrial growth

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh is rapidly emerging as one of the most attractive investment destinations in the country. The state's investment-friendly policies, transparent incentive system, strong law and order, and conducive environment for industries have further strengthened the confidence of domestic and global investors.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, a strong industrial ecosystem has been built, significantly improving ease of doing business over the last eight years. Online single-window systems like the Nivesh Mitra' portal have simplified and expedited investment approval processes.

Under the visionary leadership of CM Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh is rapidly progressing towards its goal of becoming a $1 trillion economy. The state government has implemented over 33 sector-specific policies to boost investment, tailored to the needs of emerging industrial sectors. The state's flagship "Industrial Investment and Employment Promotion Policy 2022," the FDI/FCI Policy 2023, and policies in sectors such as semiconductors, defence production, electric vehicles, energy, and data centres have positioned Uttar Pradesh as a reliable and promising destination for global investors.

Processes have been digitized to simplify and expedite post-investment incentives. A High Level Empowered Committee (HLEC) is issuing an average of 10 Letters of Comfort (LOC) every month. In 2025 alone, over 70 LOCs worth ₹6.77 lakh crore have been approved under the Industrial Investment and Employment Promotion Policy 2022. Additionally, LOCs worth over ₹12,000 crore have been issued under the FDI/FCI Policy 2023, demonstrating Uttar Pradesh's growing global reputation.

As a result of these policy reforms and transparent processes, the state is achieving remarkable success in both attracting and mobilizing investments. The government is preparing to bring investments worth over ₹5 lakh crore to the ground for the upcoming Ground Breaking ceremony (GBC-5). The four previous ground breaking ceremonies have ushered Uttar Pradesh into a new era of industrial development. Since 2018, investments worth over ₹15 lakh crore have materialized in various sectors, including IT, electronics, energy, defence, skill development, housing, and manufacturing, a testament to the state's policy stability and investment-friendly environment.

Over the past eight years, companies like Samsung, Vivo, Dixon, ACC, JK Cement, Dalmia Cement, Adani Power, Tata Power, Azure, SLMG (Coca-Cola Bottlers), Varun Beverages (Pepsi Bottlers), ST Telemedia, Microsoft, and Adobe have invested in Uttar Pradesh, creating employment opportunities for lakhs of youth.

With significant investments and an enhanced ease of doing business in the state, there are currently approximately 18,127 startups, of which over 7,800 are led by women. The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh is also providing financial assistance to small startups to promote entrepreneurship. This is encouraging young entrepreneurs in smaller towns to launch their own startups.

*Case Study 1 Manupura Foods Private Limited (Praveen Verma)*

The startup, founded by Praveen Verma from Jhansi, has been sanctioned ₹11 lakh in funding (of which ₹4.5 lakh was provided) by the Yogi government. Praveen has been cultivating mushrooms for almost ten years and operates a farm with NABARD support. His startup produces various value added products from mushrooms, such as dried mushrooms, biscuits, chocolates, laddus, pickles, etc., which are in high demand in the market. This initiative encourages agriculture-based innovation and rural entrepreneurship.

*Case Study 2 Sihari Labs Private Limited (Vaishali Kushwaha)*

This startup, founded by Vaishali Kushwaha from Jalaun, has been sanctioned ₹3.14 lakh in funding (of which ₹78,000 was provided). Sihari Labs is developing an AI-based tool that will help small and medium-sized enterprises solve problems for their consumers. This tool can interact with the consumer, and also with the establishment's owner or manager whenever required. This technological innovation is a significant step towards improving the ease of doing business and customer service.