Uttar Pradesh: Ayodhya prepares for second grand consecration ceremony at Ram Temple from today

Ayodhya: Ayodhya is poised to witness a deeply spiritual and historic moment as the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir gears up for its second ‘Pran Pratishtha’ (consecration) ceremony, scheduled between June 3 and June 5.

The three-day ritual will commence at 6:30 am on Tuesday, beginning a sacred chapter that will see Lord Ram established in his royal form—Raja Ram—in the newly completed Ram Darbar on the temple’s first floor.

This marks the next major milestone after the initial ‘Pran Pratishtha’ on January 22, 2024, when Lord Ram was consecrated in the form of a child deity (Balak Ram). Now, 16 months later, Ayodhya is preparing to welcome the coronation of King Ram, accompanied by life-sized idols of Goddess Sita, brothers Lakshman, Bharat, Shatrughna, and devoted Hanuman.

In total, eight deities will be consecrated during this ceremony—including Lord Ram in the main sanctum and seven other divine forms in temples located along the Parikrama Marg: Shiva, Ganesha, Hanuman, Surya, Bhagwati, Annapurna, and Sheshavatar. The elaborate ceremonies will be carried out by 101 Vedic scholars and priests across all three days.

The concluding ritual will be held on June 5 at 11:25 am, coinciding with the auspicious festival of Ganga Dussehra—a fitting occasion marking purification and spiritual elevation. The day also happens to be the birthday of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who will be present for the grand event.

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust General Secretary Champat Rai emphasised that the event is not open to the general public, and no invitations have been issued.

“We urge devotees not to travel to Ayodhya simply on hearing ‘Pran Pratishtha’. Only those intending to have regular darshan of Ram Lalla should visit. This is a religious and architectural milestone, not a public gathering,” he clarified.

Due to ongoing construction and unstable weather, access to the newly built temples around the sanctum—especially those in the Parikrama complex—will remain restricted for visitors over the next few months.

The installation of idols in these shrines is currently underway, along with final touches to their interiors and door fittings.

The ‘Jal Kalash Yatra’, a sacred water procession that signifies the start of the consecration, began at 4 pm on June 2 from the banks of the Sarayu River and made its way to the temple premises. This water will be used in sanctifying rituals from the following morning.