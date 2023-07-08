Uttar Pradesh Agriculture dept plans to protect crops with solar fencing

Lucknow: The Agriculture Department of Uttar Pradesh is gearing up to implement the Mukhyamantri Suraksha Yojana (Solar Fencing) as a measure to safeguard crops from stray animals and wild animals. The initiative involves the installation of wires around fields, carrying a 12-volt current that delivers a strong but non-harmful jolt to deter cattle and animals attempting to enter the fields.



“The entire solar fencing system will operate on renewable solar energy, and the government has announced a 60 percent subsidy on the total cost. The proposal is currently being prepared for presentation to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath,” a senior government official told this reporter. Stray animals have been a significant concern for farmers, and despite various measures taken by the government to address the issue, they have proven inadequate. The animals often damage crops, exacerbating the challenges faced by farmers. While farmers resorted to installing barbed wire for protection, the government later imposed a ban, citing harm caused to the cattle. However, farmers continued to use wired fencing due to the lack of alternatives.

“In response to the farmers’ plight, the government is now focusing on the Mukhyamantri Khet Suraksha Yojana (Solar Fencing) to address this problem. The Agriculture Department has prepared a comprehensive proposal, which will soon be sent for Cabinet approval.

The scheme has been studied and implemented on a large scale in states like Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Tamil Nadu, and the proposal incorporates the best practices from these states to enhance the plan’s effectiveness,” the official said.

The cost of installing the battery-operated solar fencing system amounts to approximately Rs 1,43,000 per hectare. The government intends to provide a 60 per cent subsidy to small and marginal farmers to ensure their inclusion in the scheme.

The first phase of the scheme will be implemented in seven districts of Bundelkhand, where stray animal incidents are more prevalent. A budget of approximately Rs 50 crore has been allocated for this initial phase.

Under the project, farmers will need to install batteries, wires, poles, starters, solar panels, sirens, and other necessary equipment. The government will offer exemptions on the entire project. The solar fencing system entails placing seven to nine lines of horizontal wires at an average distance of 5 meters from each other, attached to poles at a height of 1.5 to 2.10 meters above the ground level.

Approximately 400 meters of wire fencing will need to be installed per hectare.

One of the key features of this scheme is that it ensures the safety of both stray animals and farmers’ crops. Solar fencing effectively deters animals from entering the fields without causing harm.

The 12-volt current is not harmful to animals or humans, instead creating a psychological deterrent. Additionally, a siren will sound when an animal comes into contact with the fence, alerting nearby farmers and encouraging animals to flee the area.