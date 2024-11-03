UTS secures significant contract, revolutionises Defence with advanced ASEA and RADAR system

New Delhi: In the rapidly evolving landscape of defence technology, Hyderabad-based Unistring Tech Solutions (UTS) has emerged as a trailblazer with its advanced AESA RADAR system. This state-of-the-art active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar is designed to detect and track up to 100 drone targets simultaneously, showcasing India’s growing self-sufficiency in cutting-edge defence solutions. Founded by former DRDO scientists K. Srinivasa Raju and Nagendra Babu Samineni, UTS is dedicated to reducing India’s reliance on imported defence technologies. The company’s moto has been significantly bolstered by a recent contract worth Rs 43.42 crore with an Indian public sector unit. This contract, awarded through iDEX, underscores UTS’s leadership in defence innovation and its commitment to delivering advanced electronic warfare equipment to the Indian Armed Forces within the next 6–8 months. The ASEA RADAR system is a multimode, solid-state active phased array fire control radar with a scalable architecture that can be adapted for various types of fighter class aircraft. Its features include a wide band RF front end, ultra-low antenna side lobes, frequency and waveform agility, jammer suppression, Low Probability of Intercept, and Non-Cooperative Target Recognition. It is capable of tracking multiple targets with high accuracy suitable for firing missiles in interleaved Air to Air, Air to Ground, and Air to Sea modes for all terrain operations. Equipped with advanced electronic countermeasures, the AESA RADAR system is designed to counter jamming and electronic warfare tactics, making it a critical asset in modern security challenges. Its AI-based classification algorithms minimise false alarms by accurately distinguishing drones from other objects, such as birds, and are optimised to detect small, agile drones that traditional radars often miss. This makes the AESA RADAR system particularly effective in addressing the growing threat of coordinated UAV attacks.

UTS’s dedication to indigenous defence solutions has been recognised with an award at the prestigious 49th ELCINA Awards ceremony in New Delhi. With a projected turnover of over Rs 250 crore this fiscal year, UTS is poised for substantial growth, driven by a decade of investment in cutting-edge technology. The company remains committed to its mission of redefining defence capabilities while contributing to a self-reliant India. As UTS continues to innovate, it demonstrates that the sky is truly the limit for defence technology. Global interest in counter-drone technologies suggests a strong export potential for the AESA RADAR system. UTS is prepared to export its technology to government-approved friendly nations, further establishing India’s presence in the global defence market. As the company builds on its strong foundation, it remains dedicated to its mission, redefining defence capabilities while contributing to a self-reliant India.