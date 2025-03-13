UTS secures Rs 10 cr contract from DRDO in electronic warfare domain

New Delhi: Reinforcing the government’s commitment to self-reliance, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) recently awarded a significant development contract worth Rs 10.3 crore to Hyderabad-based Unistring Tech Solutions Pvt Ltd (UTS).

The project, scheduled for completion within ten months, focuses on the development of an advanced Compact Electronic Warfare (EW) system.

Upon successful completion, this system holds the potential for mass production, further strengthening the country’s indigenous defence capabilities.

The management of UTS views this achievement as a milestone in the company’s journey, emphasising that the project will propel them into a new era of innovation and leadership in the Compact EW systems domain. The development underscores the company’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology solutions to the defence sector and beyond.

With extensive expertise in electronic warfare solutions, UTS continues to advance next-generation defence technologies that contribute to national security, the management stated.

The contract awarded by DRDO reflects UTS’s capabilities and dedication to enhancing India’s defence infrastructure, it added. The Compact EW system being developed is expected to bring significant advancements in the field of electronic warfare, equipping the Indian military with a technological edge.

Electronic warfare plays a crucial role in modern defence strategies, involving the use of the electromagnetic spectrum to detect, deceive, and disrupt enemy communications and radar systems. Designed to be a versatile and efficient solution, the Compact EW system will be capable of deployment in various operational scenarios.