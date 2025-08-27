USS Frank Cable arrives in Chennai on brief visit

Chennai: Emory S Land-class USS Frank Cable (AS 40), which has been designed and developed to support submarines and surface vessels, arrived at Chennai Port on Tuesday on a brief visit.

The ship, commissioned in 1979, has been providing repairs, restoring submarines and surface vessels at sea and has about 520 sailors on-board which comprises 150 civilian mariners and 370 US Navy sailors.

Briefing reporters on-board the ship, Executive Officer Commander Michael Rodriguez said: “Our job is to repair, rearm and resupply submarines in their home port or in other ports. We anchor away from the home port of a submarine and help them restore.”

“This ship was commissioned in 1979 and it is a older naval ship. We take very good care of it so that it can last a long time. Our ship is a hybrid ship. We have about 150 civilian mariners and 370 US Navy sailors.” he said.

Rodriguez said that the ship is led by its Commanding Officer Captain Michael Thompson.

To a query, he said, “This (Chennai visit) is a great opportunity to reinforce our partnership with the Indian Navy.”

Detailing about the civilian mariners, he said they go to another submarine or vessel when it is difficult to navigate in high sea. They are licensed by the US Coast Guard and inspect that submarine onboard and come back in order to take measures to restore it, he added.

The ship is also equipped to provide medical services on board with the appointment of two physicians and 18 individuals.

It is expected to depart on Wednesday.