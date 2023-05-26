Used every moment for good of country: PM on his 3-nation tour

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday asserted that he used every moment during his six-day tour across three countries for India’s good as BJP workers and supporters accorded him a warm welcome on his return.



Addressing people who had gathered to welcome him outside the Palam airport here, Modi said he speaks confidently of India and its people’s strengths abroad and the world listens because people here elected a majority government.

World leaders know that what he says is the voice of the 140 crore people of India, the prime minister added.

India, he said, faces the challenges of strengthening its roots while also working its way to a new high as the world expects it to.

“Challenges are big. But it is in my nature to challenge the challenges,” the prime minister said, exuding confidence in front of a cheering crowd that his government will succeed in meeting these expectations in time.

Global expectations from the country have been rising, he added.

Modi spoke about the respect accorded by the people of Pacific island countries during the visit, and said they were thankful to India for the COVID-19 vaccines sent to them during the pandemic.

Taking a swipe at his critics, the prime minister said they questioned him for sending the vaccines.

“Remember, it is the land of Buddha, it is the land of Gandhi. We care even for our enemies, we are the people inspired by compassion,” he underlined.

He also asserted that the world is keen to listen to India’s story and said Indians should never suffer from a “slave mentality” while speaking about their great culture and traditions and instead speak with courage.

The prime minister added that the world agrees with him when he says any attack on our country’s pilgrimage sites is not acceptable.

Modi had on Wednesday raised with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese India’s concerns over incidents of attacks on temples in Australia.

He noted that not only the Australian prime minister and members of the ruling party were present during the Indian community event in Sydney where he spoke but a former prime minister and representative of opposition parties also attended the programme.

This shows their regard for Indians, he said, underlining the strength of India-Australia relationship.

India’s reception of G-20 delegates in over 150 meetings held across the country have impressed the world a lot, he said. “All the leaders and other people I met have been so mesmerised and appreciative of India holding the G-20 presidency so excellently. This is a matter of great pride for all Indians,” Modi said.

Earlier, BJP president J P Nadda and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also spoke and heaped praise on Modi’s leadership for India’s rising image and prestige in the world.