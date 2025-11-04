‘Use of calculator not allowed in JEE-Main’

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has clarified that the use of calculator will not be permitted in engineering entrance exam JEE-Main, officials said.

The agency said that the update in the information bulletin in this regard was a typo error and has been rectified.

“In the information bulletin for JEE-Main 2026, it has been mentioned that an onscreen standard calculator will be available during the Computer-Based Test (CBT). However, this feature forms part of the generic test conducting platform and does NOT apply to JEE (Main) conducted by the NTA, as the use of calculators in any form is not permitted,” a senior NTA official said. “The revised bulletin has been uploaded and candidates are advised to download this. NTA regrets the typographic error in the information bulletin and for the inconvenience caused to the candidates,” the official added.

The first edition of the 2026 JEE-Main exam will be conducted from January 21-30 while the second edition will be conducted from April 1 to 10.