US Vice Prez Vance calls up PM Modi, condemns terror attack

New Delhi: US Vice President J D Vance spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday and strongly condemned the Pahalgam terror attack.

In the phone conversation, Vance conveyed to Modi that the United States stands with the people of India in this difficult hour. “Vice President J D Vance called Prime Minister Narendra Modi and strongly condemned the dastardly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.Vance conveyed his deepest condolences on the loss of lives and reiterated that the US stands with the people of India in this difficult hour, he said.