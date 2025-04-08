US tariffs unexpected problem, will stand by aquaculture sector: Andhra CM Naidu

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has pledged to stand by the state's aquaculture sector battered by US President Donald Trump's reciprocal tariffs. Aquaculture is the southern state's fourth largest sector, contributing nearly 9 per cent of the gross value added (GVA) in 2024-25 at more than Rs 1.3 lakh crore. For 2025-26, the chief minister has set a GVA sub-sector contribution target of 9 per cent at more than Rs 1.54 lakh crore for aquaculture. "The issue plaguing the aqua (culture) sector now is an unexpected one. However, there is no need to panic. Let's all strive together to solve the problem," Naidu said in a press release on Monday. The chief minister also agreed to the request of aquaculture farmers to supply freshwater to their ponds as it would diminish diseases and viruses to improve yield.

He also directed traders to buy 100 count shrimp (around 100 shrimp per kilogramme) at a price of Rs 220 to assure a profitable proposition for farmers. With shrimp exporters informing Naidu that free trade agreements with South Korea and the European Union would help them, the chief minister said he would speak to the Centre on the issue, among other efforts, to bail them out. He also promised to set up a committee to comprehensively address the sector's issues. Meanwhile, Naidu's predecessor YS Jagan Mohan Reddy slammed the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government for "ignoring farmers' distress" amid a crash in shrimp prices. Shrimp prices have plummeted from Rs 280 per 100 count to Rs 200-210, Reddy said and alleged ruling coalition-linked traders formed a syndicate to exploit farmers amid global tariff concerns.