US lawmakers meet Dalai Lama, push for renewed talks on Tibet

Dharamshala: A high-level bipartisan delegation from the United States visited the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) and met with Tibetan leadership at McLeodganj and extended US support to Tibetans’ cause, and their continued struggle to resolve the dispute with China.



On Wednesday , the delegation led by Nancy Pelosi , a former US House Speaker and Michael McCaul, Chairman of foreign affairs committee of US House, met Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama at his residence informing that President Joe Biden would soon sign a bill --- The Resolve Tibet Act that aims to impress on China to peacefully resolve the Tibet dispute.

“The Tibet policy bill is a message to the Chinese government that we have clarity in our thinking and our understanding of this issue of the freedom of Tibet” said Pelosi.

McCaul informed that President Biden through the Resolve Tibet Act will urge Beijing to resume talks with Tibetan leaders. The talks have been halted since 2010.

Other members of the delegation included Mariannette Miller-Meeks , House Veterans Affairs Committee Gregory Meeks , Ranking Member, House Foreign Affairs Committee Nicole Malliotakis, House Ways and Means Committee, Jim McGovern , House Rules Committee and Ami Bera House Foreign Affairs Committee. Earlier on her arrival at Kangra Airport members of the US delegation were accorded a warm welcome reception by Kalon (Minister) Norzin Dolma of the Department of Information & International Relations (DIIR) and her aides made up of Secretary Karma Choeying, Representative Dr Namgyal Choedup from the Washington-based Office of Tibet, Secretary of the Bureau of the Dalai Lama in New Delhi Dhondup Gyalpo, Dharamshala Tibetan Settlement Officer Kunchok Migmar, and CTA’s Protocol Officer Tenzin Paljor.

Congressman McCaul said, “We are very excited to see His Holiness to talk about many things, including the bill that just passed out of Congress that basically says that the United States of America stands with the people of Tibet.”