US-India defence cooperation to remain strong, says US Envoy

Bengaluru: US Charge D’Affaires Jorgan K Andrews on Monday expressed confidence that defence cooperation will remain a major pillar of the US-India bilateral relationship, comments that came ahead of a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump on Thursday.

Speaking after inaugurating the US Partnership Pavilion at Aero India 2025 here, he emphasised the United States’ commitment to deepening defence and security cooperation with India.

“Our US-India defence cooperation is off to a great start with the new Trump administration in Washington. Mr Jaishankar (External Affairs Minister of India) attended our inaugural ceremonies for the President,” he said.

According to him, Prime Minister Modi and President Trump have already had one phone conversation, and they will be meeting in person on Thursday.

“So we are very excited about these opportunities. We have every reason to expect that defence cooperation will remain a major pillar of the US-India bilateral relationship,” he said.

“President Trump and Prime Minister Modi have discussed the need to deepen defence trade between our nations. I am happy to report that, from small start-ups to robust public sector undertakings and the expanding private defence sector, bilateral defence trade is growing,” Andrews said.

The United States is one of the largest international exhibitors at Aero India 2025, featuring leading American aerospace and defence firms showcasing next-generation aircraft, advanced avionics, unmanned systems, space technologies, and innovative defence capabilities.