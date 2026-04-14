US forces to join combat drills in Philippines

Manila: More than 17,000 American and Filipino military personnel will participate in one of their largest

annual combat exercises in the Philippines that underscore the United States’ staunch commitment to Asia despite its preoccupation with the Middle East, a US military official said Tuesday.

During the April 20-May 8 manoeuvres, called the Balikatan, Japanese forces will fire a missile in a ship-sinking exercise in northwestern Philippine waters facing the disputed South China Sea.

Japan’s defence chief has been invited to witness the live-fire drill, Philippine military officials said.