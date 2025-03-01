US Embassy files complaint with police over fake docus

New Delhi: The US Embassy in the national capital lodged a complaint with the Delhi Police regarding submission of fake educational and financial documents to procure a US visa, an official said on Friday. A case was registered at Chanakyapuri Police Station on January 2 following a complaint from the US Embassy’s Overseas Criminal Investigations Office. The FIR names Mandeep Singh and Jarnail Singh as accused. Mandeep applied for a US visa, submitting a forged B.Sc degree from a Punjab university and fraudulent bank documents showing a

balance of Rs 39 lakh.