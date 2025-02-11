US deportation of Indians: SIT registers 8 FIRs against travel agents

Chandigarh: In a major crackdown on fraudulent immigration consultants exploiting innocent individuals, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the Punjab Police has taken strict action to dismantle the multinational human trafficking nexus operating in the region.

This action pertains to the Indian citizens who had been deported from the United States of America and had landed in Amritsar.

Punjab Police has recorded statements against travel agents who defrauded them with false promises of illegal entry into the United States.

Acting on Complaints from victims, Punjab Police has registered a total of eight first information reports (FIRs) including two in district police and six in the NRI Affairs Wing of the Punjab Police, against travel agents based on the statements of deportees.

The SIT being headed by ADGP NRI Affairs Praveen Sinha, and consisting of ADGP Internal Security Shive Kumar Verma, IGP Provisioning Dr S Boopathi and DIG Border Range Range Satinder Singh, is closely monitoring the investigation and ensuring that all actions are carried out effectively and with due diligence.