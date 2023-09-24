US deeply concerned about allegations raised by Trudeau against India: Blinken

New York: The US is “deeply concerned” about the allegations raised by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau against India on the killing of a Khalistani separatist in Canada,

Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said and Washington was “closely coordinating” with Ottawa on the issue and wants to see “accountability” in the case. Speaking at a press conference here on Friday, Blinken said the US has engaged directly with the Indian government on the issue and the most productive thing would be the completion of this investigation.

“Let me say a few things about this. First, we are deeply concerned about the allegations that Prime Minister Trudeau has raised,” the top

US diplomat said.

“We have been consulting throughout very closely with our Canadian colleagues and not just consulting, coordinating with them on this issue,” Blinken said.