US Ambassador Eric Garcetti hails Gwalior’s archaeological splendour and cleanliness

Bhopal: During a visit to Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior on Sunday, US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti said that the archaeological splendour of the city is glorious and unique, hailing the efforts being made for cleanliness in the town.



Garcetti was on a two-day visit to the Gwalior region in the state, he visited several historic places and archaeological sites of the city and its adjoining areas. He arrived in Gwalior on Saturday.

‘The historical heritage and archaeological monuments of the city and the sites located in its vicinity are amazing and Gwalior is a beautiful Indian and global city”, the US Ambassador said while visiting the world-famous tourist destination, Gwalior Fort. “The Fort is one of the most beautiful monuments in the world and its architectural style is amazing. Notably, high-level cleanliness is being maintained at the site by the civic body”, he also said.

Collector of Gwalior Akshay Kumar Singh, commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of the city Harsh Singh, SP of the district Rajesh Chandel and Assistant Director (PR) Madhu Solapurkar were present during his visit to the Fort on Sunday morning. On the arrival of the Ambassador in the city on Saturday, collector Singh welcomed him. A small statue of Shalbhanjika, known as an Indian Monalisa, was presented to Garcetti by the collector and GMC commissioner.

Hailing the efforts being made for cleanliness under Swachhata Campaign in the city, the Ambassador said that he is highly impressed with the cleanliness being kept in the city and the contribution of the cleanliness workers plays an important role to maintain hygiene.

Garcetti is an American politician and diplomat and has been the mayor of Los Angeles city of the US from 2013 until 2022, he shared that when he was the mayor of LA city in the US he especially focused on hygiene.

The Ambassador interacted with the students who are selected for ‘Interns with Commissioner’ a programme being run by the Gwalior Municipal Corporation for making aware of the people of the Swachhata campaign. He also talked with the Safai Mitras (cleanliness workers) of the civil body.

The Ambassador also visited other sites at the Fort such as King Man Singh’s Palace, Teli’s temple, Karn Palace and Sasbahu Temple etc. Besides, he also visited Bateshwar, Mitawali and Padawali tourist destinations.

Tourist guide Puneet Dwivedi guided Garcetti during the tour.