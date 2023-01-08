Urinating incident: 2 Air India crew members likely to join probe today

New Delhi:Two crew members of an Air India flight on which a man allegedly urinated on an elderly woman co-passenger are likely to join the police investigation into the case on Monday, sources said. The police are also trying to approach other passengers who were on the flight to get their statements, the sources said on Sunday.

Delhi Police had summoned nine crew members and seven of them have already recorded their statements. The remaining two were asked to appear before police on Sunday but they were not in the city and are expected to join the probe on Monday, they said. The sources further said police are trying to approach other passengers on the flight to get their statements. The statements of the crew members will help the police establish the sequence of events, police said. According to police, the accused, Shankar Mishra, allegedly urinated on a woman co-passenger in an inebriated condition in the business class of the Air India flight from New York to Delhi on November 26 last year.

Delhi Police registered an FIR against him on January 4 on a complaint given by the woman to Air India and arrested him from Bengaluru on Saturday. A court later sent the accused to judicial remand for 14 days while rejecting a plea by police for his custody. During interrogation, Mishra told police he did not remember anything about the incident as he was sleepy. It was only when other passengers told him, he apologised, officials said on Saturday.