'Uri, Balakot strikes were befitting reply to rising West front terrorism’

Union Minister S Jaishankar on Monday said the Uri and Balakot strikes were a befitting reply by India to the rising terrorism on the West front. Jaishankar made the remark while addressing the Pandit Hriday Nath Kunzru Memorial Lecture 2024 on ‘Bharat and the World’ at the Jawaharlal Nehru University.

“The Uri and Balakot strikes by India sent its own message to the world. The West front terrorism got a befitting reply,” Jaishankar said while speaking about India’s strengthening global footprint.