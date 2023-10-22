Urgent need to take proactive steps to clear huge backlog of cases: SC

NEW DELHI: There is an urgent need to take proactive steps to not only clear the huge backlog of cases at all levels but for introspection by all stakeholders to meet the aspirations of litigants who seek speedy justice and curtail methods adopted to delay proceedings, the Supreme Court has said while issuing a slew of directions.



A bench of justices S Ravindra Bhat (since retired) and Aravind Kumar, in the order delivered on Friday, gave directions to all courts at district and taluka levels on matters like the execution of summons, filing of written statements, completion of pleadings, recording of admissions and denials, framing of issues and fixing of trial for swift disposal of cases.

It also directed the setting of committees by the chief justices of the respective states to constantly monitor old cases pending for more than five years.

The court said millions of consumers of justice file their cases expecting speedy justice so there is an onerous responsibility on all stakeholders to ensure that the people’s faith in this system is not eroded on account of delayed justice.

Peace and tranquillity in the society and harmonious relationships between the citizens are achieved on account of the effective administration of justice and its delivery system, even the economic growth of a country is dependent on the “robust justice delivery system which we have in our country”, the bench said in its detailed order.

The top court said when efficiency has become the hallmark of modern civilization and in all spheres of life, there is an urgent need to hasten the pace of delivery of justice by reducing the time period.

The apex court directed all courts at district and taluka levels to ensure proper execution of the summons and in a time-bound manner as prescribed under Order V Rule (2) of the Code of Civil Procedure (CPC).

It said the same shall be monitored by principal district judges and after collating the statistics they shall forward the same to be placed before the committee constituted by the High Court for its consideration and monitoring.

“All courts at District and Taluka level shall ensure that written statement is filed within the prescribed limit namely as prescribed under Order VIII Rule 1 and preferably within 30 days and to assign reasons in writing as to why the time limit is being extended beyond 30 days as indicated under proviso to sub-Rule (1) of Order VIII of CPC.