Urged Congress to seek Parliament special session after return of multi-party delegations: Sule

Mumbai: NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule said on Thursday that she had requested the Congress to wait until the multi-party delegations returned from abroad before the opposition INDIA bloc demanded a special session of Parliament.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, 16 opposition parties, including the Congress, have demanded that a special session of Parliament be convened to discuss the Pahalgam terror attack, Operation Sindoor and subsequent developments.

Sule, who returned after leading a multi-party delegation to Qatar, Ethiopia, Egypt and South Africa, told reporters that she could not sign the letter as she was on a tour representing India.

“My party’s stand was that there was no need for a debate when ‘Operation Sindoor’ was still underway. Pawar Saheb always said that on matters of foreign affairs and national security, one has to back the government of the day,” she said.

The MP from Baramati in Maharashtra’s Pune district said the letter from the INDIA grouping could have been submitted after the return of the delegations. The NCP (SP), led by Sharad Pawar, is a constituent of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).

“I couldn’t be demanding a special session of Parliament and a debate while putting forth my country’s point of view abroad at the same time. I said we will question the government over the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor when Parliament’s monsoon session begins,” she said.

The government had sent multi-party delegations to several nations to highlight Pakistan’s continued support for terrorism and India’s response to the April 22 Pahalgam attack in the form of Operation Sindoor to destroy terror centres in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. mpost

Sule called her tour productive and said the leadership of all four countries – Qatar, South Africa, Egypt, and Ethiopia – expressed strong solidarity with India and condemned all acts of terrorism. The four countries also praised the de-escalation in the stand-off, she said.

These countries share a close bond with India, which they consider “the land of Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Manmohan Singh and Narendra Modi”, she said.

Sule said she had told Congress leaders that she would attend the INDIA bloc meetings after her return.

Meanwhile, the government on Wednesday said that the Monsoon session of Parliament will be held from July 21 to August 12.