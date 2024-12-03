Urge EAM to brief Parl on current situation in Bangladesh, says TMC

Kolkata: After Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the Bengal Assembly on Monday demanded the intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bangladesh issue and advocated for a visit of the United Nations (UN) peacekeeping mission in the neighbouring country, her party’s Lok Sabha MP Sudip Bandopadhyay in the Parliament on Tuesday demanded the statement of External Affairs minister S Jaishankar.

“We are with the Central government. However, the External Affairs minister should issue statements on the torture that is inflicted upon the minorities in Bangladesh,” Bandopadhyay in the Lok Sabha.

“In Bangladesh, the minorities and the Hindus are being tortured and being killed. Bangladesh is our neighbouring country attached to our state of West Bengal. We are making an appeal that let the Government of India appeal to the United Nations to send peacekeeping forces to Bangladesh immediately. The Government of India is silent now, the reason of which is best known to them,” he remarked.

Bandopadhyay further stated: “We urge the External Affairs minister to address the Parliament and provide an update on the current situation regarding Bangladesh. Our Chief Minister, on Monday, adopted in the Bengal Assembly that whatever decision the Centre will take, the West Bengal government will stand by the decision. We want to work together...”

Another Trinamool Congress MP Kirti Azad said that his party supremo and Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has rightly demanded the visit of the UN peacekeeping mission in Bangladesh as minorities are being tortured there.