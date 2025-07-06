UPSIDA’s growth model becomes a benchmark as revenue triples, thousands of jobs created

Lucknow/Kanpur: Backed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s progressive industrial policies and transparent administrative reforms, the Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA) has emerged as a model of rapid economic development. With its revenue more than tripling in just three years, the authority is now playing a key role in transforming Uttar Pradesh into India’s next major industrial hub.

UPSIDA recorded a revenue of Rs 1,898 crore in 2023–24 and an estimated Rs 1,937 crore in 2024–25 — a sharp rise compared to 2021–22, marking over a threefold increase. This significant growth reflects not just financial success, but also growing investor confidence in the state.

More than just a land-allotting agency, UPSIDA has evolved into a leading force in policy-making, investment promotion, and infrastructure development. The authority’s broader mission now includes making Uttar Pradesh a leading industrial engine of India — attracting large-scale investments, creating job opportunities for youth, and ensuring inclusive and sustainable growth for the state.

Owing to transparent and efficient land allotment systems, UPSIDA has successfully allotted over 1,600 industrial plots in the past three years. Notably, 798 of these were allotted in the financial year 2024–25 alone. These land allocations have directly contributed to boosting industrial investment and generating thousands of employment opportunities across the state.

Under the Digital India Mission and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s direction, UPSIDA has brought major improvements in service delivery. Through 42 digital services like the 'Nivesh Mitra' portal, e-auction, online payments, and grievance redressal, the authority has received over 31,000 online applications—96% of which have already been resolved.

Notably, industrial infrastructure is a top priority for the Yogi government. In line with this, UPSIDA has approved a record budget of Rs 6,190 crore for 2025–26. This budget will be used to upgrade facilities in industrial areas, including smart roads, water supply, sewage networks, and 24x7 electricity.

Promoting financial discipline, UPSIDA has reduced administrative expenses by 9%—a perfect example of the Yogi government's "less spending, more results" approach. At the same time, infrastructure spending has increased from Rs 104 crore in 2017–18 to Rs 415 crore in 2023–24, showing a strong focus on development.

To encourage women’s participation in industrial zones, UPSIDA has introduced pink toilets, dormitories, and women's help desks. Under the Atal Industrial Infrastructure Mission (AIIM), women-focused skill training and health services are also being provided.

Following the Yogi government’s policies, UPSIDA is actively working on environmental protection. Efforts include creating green zones, managing solid and liquid waste, and implementing pollution control measures to maintain a balance between industry and the environment.

The impact of Chief Minister Yogi’s mega investment plans is clearly visible. In the Mega Allotment Scheme to be held in May 2025, 113 plots are expected to attract Rs 700 crore in investment and create over 4,800 jobs. Under the government’s inclusive industrial policy, small industries are being offered affordable land and simple procedures, while large investors are being provided with special cluster zones and policy support.