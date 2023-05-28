UPSC Civil Services (Prelim) Exam conducted smoothly in Srinagar

SRINAGAR: The Union Public Services Commission on Sunday conducted Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2023 throughout 78 cities across India. For Kashmir-based aspirants, the examination was successfully held at twelve centres in Srinagar.



The government of J&K had Nominated Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri as State Level Observer for Srinagar Centers, while the Assistant Commissioner, Central with Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Aadil Fareed was appointed as Coordinating Supervisor for the conduction of the Examination.

Besides, the Office of Divisional Commissioner Kashmir had appointed 12 inspecting officers for the said venues in compliance with the measures undertaken to strengthen the process of conducting the Commission’s Examination.

Following the directions of Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, the Assistant Commissioner Central, Kashmir visited all the 12 centres on Saturday and took stock of all the arrangements.

The total number of candidates who were supposed to attend the examination was 4,211, however, the examination was only attended by 2,430 candidates in 1st session and 2,408 candidates in 2nd session respectively, making the present percentage 57.7 per cent.