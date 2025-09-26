UPSC chief to interact with govt job aspirants through virtual town hall

New Delhi: In a first-of-its-kind initiative, Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Chairman Ajay Kumar will directly interact with government job aspirants across the country through a virtual town hall, a communique issued on Friday said.

The virtual town hall will be hosted live by DD News on its YouTube channel from 12 noon to 1 pm on October 1, it said.

“This initiative marks the beginning of centenary year celebrations of UPSC, planned from 1st October, 2025 to 1st October, 2026,” Kumar said in a post on LinkedIn.

The programme will provide a unique platform for aspirants to engage with the UPSC chairman, seek clarifications and gain insights into the exam processes, reforms and innovations shaping the future of India’s most-prestigious examination, the post said.

In order to ensure broader participation, questions will be invited from aspirants and stakeholders across the country between September 28 and 30, till 10 am, via email.

Submissions can be made in both video and text formats via email at [email protected], the post said.

In addition, questions can also be asked in real time from 12 noon to 1 pm on October 1 from social media platforms, including X, Facebook and Instagram, using the official hashtag #AskChairmanUPSC, Kumar said.

“This is a unique opportunity for UPSC and PSC aspirants to engage with the Chairman UPSC and listen to his ideas about the exam process,” he said.

The e-mail ID for sending questions is [email protected] and the YouTube channel of DD News is https://lnkd.in/edGZmR5c.

The UPSC conducts several examinations to select officers for the government of India.

Prominent among them is the civil services examination, conducted annually to select officers for the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS), among others.