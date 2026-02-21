UP’s POCSO court sentences couple to death for heinous child abuse

NEW DELHI: A Special POCSO Court in Banda, Uttar Pradesh, has sentenced Rambhawan, a former junior engineer in the Irrigation Department, and his wife, Durgawati, to death for sexually abusing 33 minor boys over a period of a decade.



The court has termed the offences as the "rarest of rare" because of their deliberate depravity, which includes aggravated penetrative sexual assault, production of child pornography, and its distribution on the internet.

The CBI filed the case on October 31, 2020, after receiving complaints of child sexual abuse and production of Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) distributed over the internet.

The investigation showed that the couple abused boys as young as three years old in Banda and Chitrakoot districts between 2010 and 2020 by luring them with online games, money, and gifts; the victims suffered extreme physical injuries, including damage to their private parts, hospitalisation, and even squint eyes due to abuse, besides causing them irreparable psychological damage. The CBI's extensive investigation included forensic analysis, medical experts, child psychologists, and preservation of digital evidence, resulting in the filing of a chargesheet on February 10, 2021, with charges framed on May 26, 2023.

The seized money from the accused's residence was directed to be shared equally among the victims, in addition to compensation of Rs 10 lakh each from the government.

Court's Rationale and CBI Commitment The court has pointed out the unprecedented magnitude of the crime with 33 victims in two districts, making any possibility of reforming the offenders to dole out justice impossible.

This judgement is a testament to the judiciary's determination to provide justice to child abusers. The CBI reiterates its commitment to such cases, promising to continue working for the cause of children's rights and dignity.