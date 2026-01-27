UP’s new identity is unacceptable to ‘Jativadi’ and ‘Parivarvadi’: CM Yogi

Gorakhpur: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that Uttar Pradesh has now shed its old ‘BIMARU’ image and has emerged as a ‘breakthrough’ state with a new identity. He added, “Jativadi and Parivarvadi forces are unable to tolerate this transformed image of the state. These are the same forces that earlier patronized rioters and lawlessness”.

The Chief Minister was addressing a public gathering after inaugurating the Khajanchi Chauraha flyover in Gorakhpur, built at a cost of ₹96.50 crore and the Bargadwa-Nakaha rail over bridge, constructed at a cost of ₹152.19 crore. He first unveiled the plaque and inaugurated the flyover at Khajanchi Chauraha, and later dedicated the rail over bridge to the public at Bargadwa-Nakaha.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, CM Yogi said, “Uttar Pradesh has transformed from a 'state of unrest' into a 'state of celebration.” With a strong law and order system in place, rioters have been forced into hiding, and strict legal action has been taken against those who remained, making the state riot-free”.

He said, “Those who once supported and sheltered rioters are now troubled, as their means of livelihood have vanished. Disturbed by the development process, 'Jativadi' and 'Parivarvadi' forces attempted to create disorder, but those who incite unrest know well how firmly the state government responds.”

Recalling the situation before 2017, CM said, “Uttar Pradesh was once gripped by fear, terror, chaos, disease and riots. Neither women nor traders were safe. People know well who was responsible, those who practiced caste based politics, spoke only about their families and played with the future of the youth. They created an identity crisis for the state and its young population.”

The CM added, “After 2017, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh has focused on solutions rather than problems. To secure a bright future for the coming generations, it is essential to continue the journey of development and strengthen the environment of security”.

CM Yogi said, “By ensuring security and creating robust infrastructure, the double-engine government has ushered in an investment boom. By converting scale into skill, the government is providing employment and jobs to youth in their own regions. Investment proposals worth ₹45 lakh crore and employment opportunities for 15 crore youth are living documents of this progress.”

Referring to Gorakhpur, he said, “A long industrial corridor is emerging from GIDA to Dhuriyapar, providing local youth with jobs close to home.”

Highlighting Gorakhpur’s development, CM said, “The city is no longer identified with mafias, mosquitoes, or encephalitis, but with world-class roads and infrastructure. Four-lane connectivity, link expressways, GIDA as an investment hub, fertilizer plants, AIIMS and other projects define Gorakhpur’s new identity. Roads connecting Gorakhpur to Sonauli, Lucknow and Varanasi are now four lane highways, supported by link expressways. Ramgarh Tal, once a breeding ground for mafias and mosquitoes, now gives the city a new identity. Gorakhpur is emerging as a new skill hub, contributing to the vision of a Viksit Bharat.

CM Yogi emphasized that development will no longer remain the legacy of any one family or region. He added, “Every region and district will witness growth. Infrastructure and development like Gorakhpur will be visible in Lucknow, Prayagraj, Ayodhya, Varanasi, Mirzapur, Azamgarh, Bundelkhand and western Uttar Pradesh as well.”

He noted that earlier, only 10-15 lakh pilgrims attended the Magh Mela in Prayagraj. With improved security and facilities under the double-engine government, 4.5 crore devotees took a holy dip on Mauni Amavasya and 3.5 crore on Basant Panchami this year.

MP Ravi Kishan Shukla also attended the event. He said, “The double-engine government led by PM Modi and CM Yogi is firmly committed to development as well as the service of the poor, deprived and marginalized.” He added, “CM Yogi Adityanath possesses the strength required to govern a state with a population of 25 crore. Those who conspire out of fear forget that saints like Modi and Yogi are not afraid of anyone.”



Mayor Dr. Manglesh Srivastava, while welcoming the Chief Minister, said, “Gorakhpur’s development has gained new momentum under CM Yogi’s leadership and guidance.” He also highlighted the achievements and ongoing initiatives of the Municipal Corporation, inspired by the Chief Minister.

