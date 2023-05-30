UP’s Home Department issues guidelines for effective probe & disposal of criminal cases

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Home Department has recently issued a comprehensive set of guidelines aimed at improving the investigation process, ensuring timely disposal of cases, and enhancing supervision. These guidelines, outlined by Principal Secretary Home Sanjay Prasad, emphasise the importance of gathering crucial evidence, maintaining detailed records, and utilising modern technology to strengthen the prosecution’s case.



One of the key instructions outlined in the 15-point guideline is the compulsory collection of DNA and fingerprint samples during post-mortem examinations. “This step aims to bolster the accuracy of forensic analysis and facilitate the identification of perpetrators,” government spokesman said

Furthermore, the Home Department has mandated the inclusion of color photographs highlighting the injuries sustained by the deceased in the case diary. This measure seeks to provide irrefutable evidence that can significantly contribute to the conviction of the accused. To improve efficiency and legibility, the Home Department has also directed that post-mortem reports be typed instead of handwritten. “This change is expected to enhance clarity and minimise the chances of misinterpretation or errors in understanding critical forensic findings,” the official said.

In cases involving gunshot wounds, a significant modification has been introduced to the investigation process. Instead of conducting X-rays on the entire body of the deceased, the guidelines stipulate that X-rays should be performed exclusively on the specific organ affected by the bullet. This targeted approach will streamline the examination process and ensure that crucial details are not overlooked.

Recognising the importance of witness statements, the Home Department has emphasised the need for capturing testimonies using modern audio, video, and electronic recording methods. These recordings are to be included in the case diary, providing a comprehensive record of the witness’s account. Additionally, this evidence must be submitted to the court during the filing of the charge sheet or final report, strengthening the prosecution’s case and establishing credibility.

“Respecting the privacy and well-being of victims, the guidelines state that the identity of victims in cases involving sexual and child crimes should not be made public. This measure aligns with the directions provided by the Supreme Court, which aims to safeguard the dignity and security of the victims,” the spokesman said.

The Home Department’s guidelines also underscore the need for timely and high-quality investigation of criminal cases at the district level. To achieve this objective, each district will establish a legal cell headed by the joint director of Prosecution.

“These new guidelines from the Home Department reflect a commitment to improving the investigation process, ensuring justice for victims, and strengthening the overall criminal justice system. By emphasising the collection of essential evidence, maintaining detailed records, and employing modern technologies, law enforcement agencies aim to enhance their ability to prosecute offenders and deliver timely justice to the citizens,” the official said.