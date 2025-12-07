UP’s historic solar leap: Yogi govt achieves record 3 lakh rooftop installations

Lucknow: Under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh has surpassed the milestone of 3 lakh (3,00,654) solar energy installations, marking a historic achievement in the state’s renewable energy journey. This accomplishment positions Uttar Pradesh among the top solar states in India, second only to Gujarat and Maharashtra, and represents a significant stride toward energy self-sufficiency.

Data shows that out of 9,83,915 applications, 3,00,654 installations have been completed, bringing the state’s total solar capacity to 1,038.27 MW. These installations are delivering clean, affordable energy to thousands of families.

Over the past eight years, the Yogi government has prioritized renewable energy by promoting solar rooftops across rural and urban areas. Key initiatives like the PM Surya Ghar Yojana and the state’s new solar policy have established robust infrastructure, ensuring transparent processes, digital monitoring, and timely installations, thereby building trust and convenience for consumers.

Energy experts highlight that this rapid expansion of solar energy is set to transform Uttar Pradesh’s economy.

The existing capacity not only meets growing electricity demand but also creates opportunities for industrial, agricultural, and domestic consumers, further driving economic growth.

Rural areas are witnessing some of the most tangible benefits.

Solar installations have significantly reduced electricity bills, and many households are generating additional income by selling surplus energy to the grid. Consequently, demand for solar connections continues to rise, positioning Uttar Pradesh as a leading renewable energy market in India.

Government data and field reports confirm that the Yogi government has emphasized speed, transparency, and efficiency in renewable energy development. Surpassing the target of three lakh installations is more than a milestone. It is a symbol of the state’s new energy infrastructure.

Uttar Pradesh’s achievements in energy self-sufficiency, environmental protection, and economic empowerment are set to shape the future of India’s renewable energy sector.