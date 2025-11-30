UP's Guru–Shishya duo wins gold and silver in Colombo, makes India proud

Lucknow: The Khel and Yuva Kalyan Niti of Uttar Pradesh’s Yogi Adityanath government is now delivering remarkable results on international platforms. A strong example of this is seen at the World Power Lifting Championship 2025 held in Colombo, Sri Lanka, where Harish Chandra, physical education teacher of Jayaprakash Narayan Sarvodaya Vidyalaya in Itaura, Agra, and class 11 student Raman Kumar showcased exceptional performances.

Harish Chandra clinched the Gold medal in the 77 kg category, earning the title of World Champion, while the young student Raman Kumar won the Silver medal in the 56 kg category, bringing glory to the nation.

More than 40 countries participated in the World Power Lifting Championship 2025 organized in Colombo. On this global stage, the Guru–Shishya duo created proud moments for India.

The Yogi government has been continuously promoting sports and athletes in the state. Due to the government’s sports policies, both players were selected on the basis of their powerful performance at the recently held National Powerlifting Championship in Gujarat.

Harish Chandra not only won Gold in the Senior 77 kg category but also created a national record in deadlift. Raman Kumar won Gold in the Sub-Junior 56 kg category.

This success proves that high-quality training is being provided even in government institutions.

State Minister for Social Welfare, Aseem Arun extended his congratulatory wishes to both athletes, adding that their historic achievement in Colombo is a matter of pride for the entire state and country.

The performance by the student and teacher of Sarvodaya Vidyalaya, Itaura on the international stage will inspire future athletes. The Yogi government remains committed to encouraging sports and sportspersons.

The Sarvodaya Vidyalaya in Itaura, run by the Social Welfare Dept, has consistently played a key role in nurturing sports talent. To further strengthen these efforts, the department is upgrading facilities.

District Social Welfare Officer Ghassiram Prajapati informed that a state-of-the-art powerlifting lab will soon be established in the school. An amount of ₹10 lakh has been sanctioned by the Samaj Kalyan dept for this purpose. The funds will be used to equip the lab with advanced powerlifting equipment, enabling more students to receive proper training and excel.

Deputy Director and Planning Officer of the Social Welfare Dept, J. Ram, said this victory has strengthened hopes that many more international-level champions will emerge from the school in the future.

The success of Harish Chandra and Raman Kumar proves that the state government’s policies are providing rural talent with the right platform and resources to shine on the global stage.