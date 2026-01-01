UP’s Data Center Policy makes the state a new hub of digital investment

Lucknow: The Data Center Policy of the Uttar Pradesh government has established the state as one of the fastest emerging digital hubs in the country.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, visionary and forward looking policies have ensured that Uttar Pradesh is not only gaining the confidence of investors but is also setting new benchmarks in the field of digital infrastructure.

The state government notified the Data Center Policy in January 2021 with the objective of promoting the development of modern private data center parks in Uttar Pradesh and providing a strong foundation to the data center industry.

Under this policy, the initial target was to develop three data center parks and promote a data center industry with a capacity of 250 megawatts. Significantly, the government achieved these targets within the very first year of implementation.

After achieving the targets ahead of schedule, the state government further strengthened the policy by making it more practical and investment friendly. Under the revised policy, the investment and capacity targets for the data center sector were increased manifold. The target was enhanced from three to eight data center parks across the state.

Along with this, a clear roadmap was prepared to develop a capacity of 900 megawatts with an estimated investment of Rs 30,000 crore.

So far, investment proposals worth approximately Rs 21,343 crore have been approved in the state. Through these projects, six data center parks and two data center units with capacities of less than 40 megawatts have received approval. Out of these, seven projects have already become fully operational, significantly strengthening the digital capabilities of Uttar Pradesh.

The clear policy framework of the Yogi government, transparent governance system and strong law and order have made Uttar Pradesh a safe and reliable destination for investors.

The growing trust of investors in a capital and technology intensive sector like data centers clearly reflects that the state government’s policies are being effectively implemented on the ground.

The ‘Global Investors Summit’ held in Lucknow in February 2023 played a key role in showcasing Uttar Pradesh’s investment potential on the global stage.

During the summit, 29 memoranda of understanding were signed for investment projects worth a total of Rs 1,36,124 crore. This achievement is being seen as an important step towards steering Uttar Pradesh towards a new economy and a digitally empowered future under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Overall, the Data Center Policy has laid a strong foundation for establishing Uttar Pradesh as a leading state in the Digital India vision.