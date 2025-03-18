UP’s 1981 Dehuli massacre case: Three convicts get death penalty

Firozabad: Delivering justice after more than four decades, a session’s court has awarded the death penalty to three individuals for their involvement in a mass killing and robbery in Dehuli village, Thana Jasrana, in 1981. The horrific crime, which resulted in the deaths of 24 Dalit villagers and left nine others seriously injured, was orchestrated by a gang of dacoits led by Radhe and Santosha.

The court found Rampal, Ramsevak and Captain Singh guilty of multiple charges, including murder, and sentenced them to death. Additionally, Rampal and Ramsevak were ordered to pay fines of Rs 2 lakh each, while Captain Singh was fined Rs 1 lakh.

As soon as the judgment was announced, the convicts broke down in tears. Their family members, who had been waiting outside the courtroom, also wept uncontrollably. Following the sentencing, the police escorted them to jail under tight security.

The case had remained unresolved for years, with several accused individuals passing away before the trial could conclude. One suspect was also declared an absconder. The prolonged legal process finally reached its conclusion with this landmark verdict, offering some solace to the victims’ families. The ruling was met with celebrations in Dihuli village, where members of the Dalit community marked the occasion by playing Holi. Villagers, including Bhoop Singh and Chhote Singh, expressed satisfaction, stating that the long-overdue justice had finally been served. The convicts—Rampal, Ramsevak, and Captain Singh—have the right to challenge the verdict in the High Court within 30 days. The appellate court will review the Sessions Court’s decision and may either uphold or alter the sentence.

After their sentencing, the three convicts were transferred to Mainpuri district jail, where they will spend their first 14 days in quarantine barracks. Prison officials will monitor their physical and mental well-being, ensuring they follow proper eating and sleeping routines before shifting them to regular barracks.