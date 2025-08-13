Uproar in UP Assembly over Fatehpur incident

Lucknow: Proceedings in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly were stalled for the second consecutive day on Tuesday as the Opposition disrupted business over the recent Fatehpur incident. The Yogi Adityanath government said an FIR had been lodged, suspects identified, and strict action assured, accusing the Samajwadi Party (SP) of vitiating the atmosphere for political gain.

Parliamentary Affairs minister Suresh Khanna told the House that the Leader of the Opposition had raised the issue, to which he promptly replied. “An FIR has been lodged against 10 named and 150 unidentified persons under serious sections. The guilty will be punished after investigation,” Khanna said.

He noted that Pappu Chauhan, named in the case, had already been expelled from the SP, alleging, “This is their pattern — first get involved in incidents, then disrupt the streets and the House.”

Excise minister Nitin Agarwal said the government was closely monitoring the case and had filed FIRs against all culprits. “We follow a zero-tolerance policy… No one will be allowed to disturb Uttar Pradesh’s atmosphere,” he said.

Transport minister Dayashankar Singh accused the SP of lacking issues and relying on hooliganism. “Whether the guilty are SP workers or anyone else, action will be taken,” he asserted.