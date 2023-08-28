Uproar in Haryana Assembly after Congress seeks minister Sandeep Singh’s resignation

CHANDIGARH: The second day of Haryana Vidhan Sabha’s monsoon session turned out to be a rowdy one as the Opposition, Congress raised anti-BJP slogans shouting ‘BJP murdabad’ at the top of their voices and to counter them the BJP leaders shouted ‘BJP zindabad’ simultaneously.



When the Opposition time and again sought to take up the issue of Nuh communal violence which led to the death of six persons, the Home minister made the startling revelation that the violence in Nuh was done at Congress’s behest.

Besides taking up a few questions during the question hour the session turned rowdy within the first 30 minutes.

Soon the Opposition raised slogans demanding the resignation of minister Sandeep Singh, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said the matter was under investigation and Singh could not resign. Speaker Gian Chand Gupta earlier said that the Leader of the house will ponder over it. However, Khattar later confirmed that Sandeep Singh won’t resign.

To this, the leader of the opposition, Bhupinder Singh Hooda questioned why the charge sheet has not been submitted as yet in the case.

Subsequently, the Opposition took up the second issue wherein the leader of opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda demanded a detailed discussion on Nuh violence.

To this, the Speaker stated that the matter pertaining to Nuh was pending in the Punjab and Haryana HC and it cannot be discussed. This led to the raising of slogans by the opposition following which the session was adjourned for

30 minutes.

Then again similar request was made by

the Opposition.

Responding to it, Home Minister Anil Vij alleged that communal violence which disrupted the peace of the Nuh and neighbouring areas besides the death of six persons was done at Congress’s behest.

Vij also accused Ferozepur Jhirka Congress MLA Mamman Khan of setting off communal tension and also showed notice issued by the police to Mamman Khan to join the investigation.

Meanwhile, the Haryana Vidhan Sabha session on its second day of monsoon session started with congratulatory messages for Neeraj Chopra’s achievement of winning the gold medal at the World Athletics Championships.