Upper floor of centuries-old stepwell unearthed in Sambhal

Chandousi: The ongoing excavation of a stepwell in the predominantly Muslim locality of Lakshman Ganj has begun to reveal its architectural and historical significance. On the fifth day of digging, the upper floor of the stepwell has emerged, showcasing its intricate structure, including a red sandstone floor.

On Wednesday, a team from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) conducted a detailed survey of the site.

The discovery follows the unearthing of a 150-year-old dilapidated Banke Bihari temple in the same locality on December 17. Members of the Sanatan Sevak Sangh had claimed during a public grievance redressal meeting on Saturday that a stepwell lay hidden in a vacant plot near the temple. Acting on their appeal, District Magistrate (DM) Rajendra Pansia ordered an excavation, which began the same day.

Excavation work, conducted daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., has now exposed a significant portion of the stepwell. The visible structure includes a red sandstone floor, six intricately designed gates, five of which are plain. Behind these gates lies a corridor-like room.

ASI officials, who examined the site on Wednesday, cleared debris from the floor to assess its design. Preliminary measurements suggest a lintel height of approximately 10.5 feet above the floor. Reports indicate that the stepwell has another level below the upper floor, leading to a central well surrounded by steps.

The Nagar Palika Parishad has deployed a 50-member team to expedite the excavation. According to Junior Engineer (JE) Anuj Kumar from the Jal Nigam, the effort is supervised by two sanitary inspectors, a revenue inspector, and a JE. The workforce includes 30 laborers supported by a JCB machine and three tractor trolleys. The stepwell discovery comes after the Sanatan Sevak Sangh urged the administration to restore the Banke Bihari temple and investigate claims of a stepwell in the area. Following the DM’s directive, Additional DM (Judicial) Satish Kushwaha, along with a team from the tehsil and municipality, initiated the excavation, leading to the stepwell’s partial unveiling. The ongoing exploration has captivated locals and historians alike, as the stepwell’s architectural features suggest it may hold significant historical and cultural value.