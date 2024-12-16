Upcoming HP budget to focus on rural economy, education: Sukhu

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday said that the upcoming state budget for year 2025-26 would prioritise the rural economy, education and the health sector.

Addressing a public meeting in Nalagarh constituency of Solan district, Sukhu said the rural sector in the state holds the biggest potential to boost the state’s economy and he has decided to give top priority to livelihood and economic activities in the villages.

Already several schemes have been started to increase milk production, giving higher prices for milk procurement, MNGREGA wages, raising MSP for wheat and maize, promoting natural farming, granting subsidies to set up solar power plants and buying e-taxis. The Chief Minister said that he would soon visit Nalagarh to lay the foundation stone of a one-megawatt Green Hydrogen Project which would play a vital role in promoting sustainable energy in the state.

He said that the state government was working to uplift the poor and underprivileged while encouraging well-off families to forgo subsidies.

Sukhu said, “I do not believe in making superficial announcements. What purpose do such statements serve if educational institutions lack teachers and health facilities are understaffed, with no doctors or supporting personnel? The previous BJP government squandered the treasury of the state in a desperate bid to win elections. They stripped the poor of their rights while granting subsidies to affluent families.”

The Chief Minister said that under the BJP’s policies, Himachal Pradesh has slipped to 21st place in quality education rankings, and the state’s health institutions have been reduced to mere referral centres.

To address these shortcomings the present state government was implementing significant reforms in both sectors. He said that as part of these efforts, Rajiv Gandhi Day Boarding Schools were being established in a phased manner.