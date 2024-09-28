UP: Youth dies in high-speed chase, villagers attack police

Lucknow: Tension prevailed over Moradabad’s Thakurdwara area after the tragic death of a young man, Monu, who was crushed under his overturned tractor.



Following the incident, an outraged crowd attacked police officers, accusing them of causing the accident during a high-speed chase.

The incident occurred in Taraf Dalpatpur village on Friday morning when Monu, along with a tractor-trolley, had gone to collect soil from a nearby field.

According to villagers, constable Anees had demanded a bribe of Rs 500 per trolley from Monu. When he refused to pay, the constable allegedly began chasing him in a police car along with three other officers.

Villagers claim that in an attempt to escape, Monu drove at high speed, causing the tractor to overturn in the fields. He died on the spot.

Upon hearing about the accident, a large crowd gathered at the site. Enraged, the mob pelted stones and attacked the police with sticks, tearing their uniforms and taking them hostage. The tyres of the police vehicle were deflated and chaos ensued.

As news of the attack spread, senior officials, including district magistrate and SSP Satpal Antil, rushed to the scene with heavy reinforcements. After several hours of negotiation, the police officers were freed from captivity and calm was restored.

An FIR has been registered against two constables – Anees and Naresh – along with two-three unidentified individuals based on a complaint filed by Monu’s family.

SSP Satpal Antil stated: “We received information that a tractor-trolley had overturned in a field, leaving a young man dead beneath it. The villagers have made serious allegations against two policemen, which are now under investigation.”

The case remains under investigation, and further developments are expected as authorities work to uncover the full details of the incident.