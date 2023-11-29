UP: Yogi extends invitation for inclusive discussions as SP MLAs stage protest

LUCKNOW: In a proactive move, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath welcomed all political parties to engage in meaningful discussions during the Winter session of the state Assembly, addressing a range of issues from development to public welfare



The session, which commenced on Tuesday, aims to tackle pending legislative work alongside presenting a supplementary budget.

Emphasising the significance of the state Legislature as a vital platform for addressing public concerns, Yogi Adityanath expressed confidence in fostering a conducive environment for healthy discussions. He affirmed the government’s commitment to answering questions and engaging in comprehensive discussions regarding development of UP.

Expressing readiness to address all issues related to public welfare, development, and public interest, he assured that the government would actively participate in the House with thorough preparation. The first day of proceedings saw condolences being paid to sitting MLA Ashutosh Tandon and former MLAs, leading to the adjournment of the state Assembly for the day.

Key government figures, including Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna and Transport Minister Dayashankar Singh, were present during Yogi Adityanath’s media interaction on the opening day of the Winter session. Yogi’s call for inclusive and dignified discussions sets the tone for a session focused on constructive dialogue.

Meanwhile, the Opposition Samajwadi Party MLAs donned black kurtas and shawls in protest against the new rules governing the conduct of state Assembly business. These regulations restrict members from bringing mobile phones, posters, and banners into the Assembly hall.

Several MLAs expressed their dissent by painting slogans against the government on their backs, highlighting allegations of widespread corruption and a decline in law and order.