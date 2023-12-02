UP: Yogi Adityanath honours rescued labourers from Silkyara tunnel

LUCKNOW: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath honoured the eight labourers from Uttar Pradesh who were recently rescued from the Silkyara Tunnel in Uttarakhand at his official residence on Friday. Expressing relief at their safe return, the chief minister praised their courage and patience during the 17-day ordeal and reiterated the state government’s unwavering support in times of adversity.



CM Yogi honoured them with shawls on behalf of the Uttar Pradesh government and presented them with sweets and gifts. The incident involved six labourers from Shravasti, one from Lakhimpur Kheri, and one from Mirzapur, who were trapped in the tunnel accident in Uttarkashi.

Promptly responding to the crisis, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had appointed a nodal officer to ensure real-time information about the trapped labourers. Daily updates were provided to their families, and the Chief Minister personally monitored

the situation.

During the meeting, one of the labourers shared insights into their harrowing experience inside the tunnel, emphasising the crucial role played by the government, The tunnel, measuring 2.5 kilometres in length and 14 metres in width, presented challenges, including damage to the oxygen pipe.

Jay Prakash from Shravasti shared that initial challenges were daunting but felt strengthened hope as they became aware of the ongoing rescue efforts. Manjeet from Lakhimpur Kheri expressed his delight at meeting with the chief minister, describing it as a tremendous honour. Akhilesh Kumar from Mirzapur conveyed his happiness with the Yogi government’s efforts for their

safe return.