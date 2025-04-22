UP: Woman kills husband with lover’s help, dumps body 55 km away from home in bag

Deoria: In a chilling case of betrayal and murder, a woman in Deoria district allegedly killed her husband with the help of her lover and disposed of the body 55 kilometres away in a field to cover up the crime. The case has drawn comparisons to the infamous Saurabh murder case in Meerut.

The incident took place in Bhatauli village under the Mail police station limits. Police say the woman and her alleged lover “conspired to eliminate her husband, Naushad Ahmad, as he had become an obstacle in their illicit relationship”. After killing him, they stuffed the body in a trolley bag and dumped it in a field near Tarkulwa, 55 kilometres from their home.

The murder came to light on Sunday morning when a local farmer, Jitendra Giri, took a combine harvester to his wheat field in Pakdi Chhapar Patkhauli village. He noticed a trolley bag lying unattended in the adjacent field and alerted the police. Soon after, Tarkulwa SHO arrived with a police team and cordoned off the area. Senior officers, including Additional SP Arvind Verma and City CO Sanjay Reddy, reached the scene, accompanied by a dog squad and a forensic team. Upon opening the bag, police discovered the body of a man with visible injuries on the head, inflicted by a sharp weapon.

During the search around the site, police recovered a photocopy of a document, a foreign SIM card, and a barcode, which helped them identify the victim as 38-year-old Naushad Ahmad of Bhatauli village. He had returned from Dubai just 10 days earlier.

Following the identification, police visited Bhatauli and detained Naushad’s wife for questioning. During interrogation, she confessed to crime, citing that Naushad was obstructing their relationship.

Additional SP Verma confirmed the revelation, stating: “Preliminary investigation suggests the wife and her lover committed the murder due to an illicit affair. We have formed multiple teams, including the SOG, to investigate the case from all angles.”

Naushad’s family was left devastated. His father, Ali Mohammad, said Naushad had been missing since Saturday night. “We searched for him throughout the night... but no one had seen him,” he said. By Sunday afternoon, police informed the family about a body found in a trolley bag that matched Naushad’s description.