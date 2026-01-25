UP: Woman, her daughter hit by train while crossing railway track in Kaushambi

Kaushambi (UP): A woman and her minor daughter were killed after being hit by a train while crossing the railway track at Sirathu railway station here on Sunday, police said.

Bano (32) and her six-year-old daughter Hamira were on their way to Kanpur to attend a family function.

Around 8 am, while they were crossing the railway track to catch a train, they were hit by a Prayagraj-Kanpur express train on the Delhi-Howrah rail line, resulting in their death on the spot, they said.

Railway Protection Force (RPF) outpost in-charge Bharwari Prashant Mishra said that on receiving information about the incident, RPF personnel rushed to the spot, identified the bodies and informed the family members. They were residents of Gauspur Navanwa village.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem after legal formalities were completed in the presence of relatives, he added.