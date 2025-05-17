UP witnesses ‘unpredictable’ weather

Lucknow: Weather patterns took a dramatic turn across Uttar Pradesh on Friday, bringing a mix of relief and chaos. Rainfall was reported in at least eight districts, including Moradabad, Pilibhit, Rampur, and Kushinagar, where hail lashed the region for nearly 30 minutes. The rainfall brought a noticeable dip in temperature, with the mercury falling by three degrees—from 38°C to 36°C.

In Balrampur, strong winds uprooted trees and disrupted traffic in several areas. Maharajganj witnessed drizzle, while Saharanpur experienced gusty winds along with a brief spell of rain. A dust storm swept through Bahraich, damaging temporary structures and breaking tree branches. Similar dusty conditions were reported from Gorakhpur.

However, even as parts of the state enjoyed rain-cooled weather, others continued to grapple with intense heat. In Prayagraj, temperatures remained so high that the Municipal Corporation deployed water tankers to sprinkle roads with water.

In Varanasi, authorities at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple have laid out jute mats to prevent devotees from burning their feet on the scorching marble floors. The temple corridor has been covered with German hangers and equipped with fans, coolers, and ORS solution stations for public relief.

The IMD has issued a heatwave alert for 42 districts across the state.