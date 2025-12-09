UP voter list revision likely to remove over 3 crore names

Lucknow: More than three crore names are expected to be removed from the voter list in Uttar Pradesh under the ongoing Special Intensive Revision campaign.

Reports from several districts indicate that over 20 per cent of voters are falling under the categories of absent, shifted, duplicate or deceased.

Sources associated with the campaign say the figures in Lucknow and Ghaziabad could rise to between 25 and 30 per cent.

According to the report dated October 27, the state has a total of 15,44,30,092 registered voters. The deadline for submission of forms under the revision is December 11. Alongside the verification process, teams are identifying voters who have died, moved away, are missing or whose names are registered in some other constituency.

The Election Commission has confirmed that Auraiya, Azamgarh and Etah have already completed their verification work. In Etah, the total number of voters is 13,11,967 and 18 per cent of them fall under the ASD category. District Election Officer and DM Prem Ranjan confirmed that the administration will begin removing these names after the deadline expires on the night of December 11.

The highest number of deletions in Etah belongs to shifted voters which stands at around 7.9 per cent. Around 5.7 per cent have been marked absent, 2.49 per cent deceased and 1.023 per cent registered elsewhere. Officials associated with the revision say the overall state figures so far show nearly 6 per cent absent, 10 per cent shifted and 4 per cent deceased voters could be removed from the rolls.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is personally reviewing the progress of the revision drive. On Monday evening, he arrived in Agra around 4 pm to hold a divisional review and a meeting with BJP public representatives. He was welcomed at Kheria Airport by MPs, MLAs and senior party leaders.

The CM proceeded to the Divisional Commissioner auditorium where he chaired a detailed meeting with leaders and representatives from Agra, Mathura, Firozabad and Mainpuri.

The meeting continued for nearly two hours and focus of discussion was on speeding up the Special Intensive Revision drive. He urged BJP workers to ensure eligible voters are enrolled and that incorrect entries are removed without delay.