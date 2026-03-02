UP village recalls ancestral ties to Islamic Republic of Iran’s founder

Lucknow: A sense of shock and mourning has gripped parts of Uttar Pradesh after reports of the killing of Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a US-Israel strike, with a small village in Barabanki district drawing attention for its little-known but direct historical link to the founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran.



Kintoor village in Sirouli Gauspur tehsil of Barabanki traces its connection to Iran’s top clerical lineage to Syed Ahmad Musavi, a religious scholar born in the village in 1790. Local historical accounts say Musavi travelled on pilgrimage with the Nawab of Awadh to Iraq in 1830 and later moved to Iran, where he settled in the town of Khumein. To preserve his Indian roots, he added the suffix Hindi to his name and came to be known in Iran as Syed Ahmad Musavi Hindi.

His descendants carried forward the family’s religious tradition. His grandson, Ruhollah Khomeini, later emerged as the most influential figure of Iran’s 1979 revolution, leading the overthrow of the Pahlavi dynasty and becoming the country’s first Supreme Leader. In January 1978, an attempt by the monarchy to brand him an Indian agent in a state run newspaper triggered widespread protests, accelerating the collapse of the regime. Khomeini returned from exile on February 1, 1979, and within days the Islamic Republic of Iran was proclaimed.

Khomeini’s successor, Ali Khamenei, also belongs to the same Musavi lineage and was currently leading Iran amid the present conflict.

In Kintoor, the Iran link is remembered as a matter of heritage. Village head Mohammad Akram said the community’s loyalty is to India, but the historical bond with Iran has left many villagers emotionally invested in events unfolding there. He said the spiritual ties between Kintoor and Iran have survived generations.

Several families in the village claim descent from the same lineage. A resident named Adil, who is said to be connected to the Khomeini family, declined to speak on the record.