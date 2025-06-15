UP: Village in Baghpat where 12 people died of heart attacks in just 15 days

Baghpat: A wave of panic has gripped Budhpur village in Baghpat district after 12 residents died of suspected heart attacks in just 15 days. The deaths, all sudden and unexplained, have sparked serious concern among villagers, many of whom blame a foul-smelling, chemical-laced drain running through the village for the health crisis. The drain, believed to carry waste from a nearby sugar mill, is reportedly contaminating the groundwater used for drinking and farming.

Villagers say the water has long been a health hazard, but the recent spate of deaths has pushed the community into a state of fear. Most of the deceased were between 50 and 62 years of age. Many collapsed suddenly while walking, working in fields, or resting at home. Families recall how the victims experienced sudden, sharp chest pain moments before their deaths. “The drain carries toxic water. It smells horrible, and we believe it is poisoning our village,” said Naveen Tomar, a local resident. “The number of deaths in such a short span cannot be a coincidence.” Vikas Tomar added, “We have been noticing more illness in the past year. Now, it is heart attacks, one after another. We need a full health survey and water testing immediately.” Lokendra Singh said the water crisis is worsening with the summer heat. “The groundwater is already contaminated. The heat is only making matters worse,” he said. Former village head Surendra Singh demanded urgent government action. “Twelve deaths in 15 days is a red alert. Authorities must investigate the drain and set up health camps without delay,” he said.