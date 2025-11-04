UP: Varanasi’s economy booms as city gears up for ‘Dev Deepawali’ with 25 lakh lamps

Varanasi: As the countdown to Dev Deepawali 2025 begins, Varanasi is ready to dazzle the world once again with a celebration that blends devotion, light, and economic vibrancy. On November 5, the ghats of Kashi will glow with the light of 25 lakh diyas, each tiny flame reflecting faith and livelihood in equal measure.

This year’s celebration promises to be the grandest ever. The crescent-shaped stretch of ghats along the Ganga will transform into a shimmering ocean of light as the city welcomes an estimated 20 lakh domestic tourists and visitors from over 40 countries. Hotels, lodges, and guest houses are bursting at the seams. The surge in tourist arrivals has triggered a remarkable economic boom, benefiting everyone from hoteliers and boatmen to artisans, flower sellers, and food vendors.

The rush has sent hotel tariffs soaring to unprecedented levels. A one-night stay at a ghat-facing luxury property now costs up to Rs 1.5 lakh, compared to Rs 80,000 last year. Even budget hotels that once offered rooms for Rs 800 are now charging Rs 8,000– Rs 10,000.

According to Rahil Mehta, president of the Tourism Welfare Association: “Most hotels are fully booked for November 4, 5, and 6. Where a few rooms are available, the rates have skyrocketed. This is the biggest tourist season Varanasi has seen in years.”

Varanasi currently has around 500 hotels, 450 guest houses, 250 lounges, and over 500 paying guest facilities. Every single accommodation unit is either full or overbooked. Luxury hotels like Nadesar Palace and BrijRama Palace have rooms priced at Rs 75,000, while four- and five-star hotels are charging between Rs 25,000 and Rs 50,000 a night.

The tourism boom has brought cheer to small traders too. Local transporters, rickshaw pullers, and street food vendors are witnessing their highest-ever earnings. Boatmen on the Ganga are fully booked for evening rides during the event, charging anywhere between Rs 2,000 and Rs 10,000 depending on the boat type and view. The spiritual essence of the festival remains deeply rooted in its tradition. This year, the Varanasi administration will light 10 lakh diyas, while social organisations and NGOs will illuminate another 15 lakh diyas across the ghats, temples, and the Varuna riverfront.

From Adi Keshav Ghat to Sant Ravidas Ghat, the entire riverbank will radiate a golden glow. Even the monasteries and temple courtyards will shimmer under the light of oil lamps. The diyas have been sourced from thousands of potters across Varanasi and nearby districts, providing them with a much-needed economic boost. At Dashashwamedh Ghat, the theme of this year’s Dev Deepawali is Operation Sindoor — symbolising victory of light over darkness and peace over turmoil. A special attraction this year is the ‘Kashi Katha’ 3D projection mapping and laser show, which will narrate the city’s spiritual and cultural evolution. The 25-minute visual presentation will begin with the rhythmic sound of damru and shankhnaad, invoking Lord Shiva’s divine energy.

The show will take spectators on a journey through Kashi’s mythology — from the celestial wedding of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati to the legend of Vishnu’s Chakra Pushkarini Kund, the teachings of Lord Buddha, and the devotional legacy of saints Kabir and Tulsidas. It will conclude with the modern renaissance of Kashi through Madan Mohan Malaviya’s founding of Banaras Hindu University.

The evening will begin with a 10-minute green fireworks display above the Kashi Vishwanath Dham at 8 PM, followed by three sessions of the laser show — at 8:15 PM, 9:00 PM, and 9:35 PM.