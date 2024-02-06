UP unveils Rs 7.36L crore Budget, Yogi says dedicated to Lord Ram

LUCKNOW: The Yogi Adityanath government of Uttar Pradesh has unveiled the annual Budget, totaling Rs 7,36,437.71 crore for the fiscal year 2024-25, with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath dedicating it to Lord Ram.



Finance Minister Suresh Khanna presented the comprehensive Budget, which includes new schemes worth Rs 24,863.57 crore, in the state Assembly.

The focal points of the Budget revolve around the empowerment of women, youth, and farmers, coupled with robust initiatives aimed at generating employment opportunities across the state. Breaking down the figures, the Budget comprises revenue receipts of Rs 6,06,802.40 crore and capital receipts of Rs 1,14,531.42 crore. Tax revenue plays a pivotal role, contributing significantly with Rs 4,88,902.84 crore.

During a press conference, CM Yogi Adityanath emphasised the dedication of the Budget to Lord Ram, symbolising “lokmangal” or public welfare. He described Lord Ram’s presence throughout the budgeting process, outlining the government’s vision for comprehensive and balanced development in the state.

The chief minister commended the Finance minister for presenting the largest Budget to date, a 6.7 per cent increase compared to the previous fiscal year. He attributed the Budget’s expansion to the double engine government’s commitment to expanding the state’s economy and aligning with the Prime Minister’s vision of inclusive development.

Key aspects of the Budget include a groundbreaking provision for capital expenditure amounting to Rs 2,03,782.38 crore, reflecting the government’s commitment to bolstering infrastructure. CM Yogi projected a significant leap in the state’s GDP, reaching Rs 25 lakh crore by 2024-25.