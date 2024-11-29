UP: Unsafe bridges, roads to be secured with barriers

Lucknow: In the wake of a tragic accident on an incomplete bridge in Bareilly on November 24, which claimed three lives, the Uttar Pradesh Public Works Department (PWD) has decided to enhance safety measures on unsafe bridges and roads.

Chief Engineer Yogesh Pawar has issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) mandating the construction of three barriers at such dangerous sites to prevent vehicular movement. Engineers have been given three days to implement these measures and provide a written certification confirming safety in their jurisdiction. Failure to comply will result in accountability and departmental action.

The accident has sparked urgency among officials in Lucknow, leading to the immediate rollout of safety protocols. The Chief Engineer has directed all divisional executive engineers to complete the protective measures within the stipulated time and certify that no further accidents are likely to occur in their areas.

Following the Bareilly incident, a departmental inquiry has been initiated against five engineers. A report recommending action against Executive Engineer Naresh Kumar, Assistant Engineers Mohammad Arif and Abhishek Kumar, and Junior Engineers Ajay Gangwar and Maharaj Singh has been forwarded to the Chief Engineer.