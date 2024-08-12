UP: Unfit police officers removed from VIP duties after failed firing test

Lucknow: In a significant move aimed at bolstering the security of top government officials, 102 police officers currently deployed in the protection of the governor and chief minister will be removed from their VIP duties.



The decision follows a recent review in which many of these officers were found unfit, with several failing a critical firing test. The officers will be replaced by constables and head constables from the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), commissionerate, districts, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and the Special Security Force.

The review, which was conducted in line with the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) of the Security Headquarters, assessed the fitness and firing capabilities of officers tasked with VIP security. A large number of the current security personnel, some of whom have been in these positions for years, failed the firing test and have been deemed unfit for their roles. Despite being given an opportunity to retake the test, many officers did not participate, possibly hoping to retain their current postings without undergoing further scrutiny.

In light of these results, the security headquarters has decided to take a strict stance. The process of selecting and deploying 102 new officers from PAC, commissionerate, districts, SDRF, and the Special Security Force has already begun. These new recruits will undergo rigorous training and evaluations to ensure they meet the high standards required for VIP security.

This overhaul of VIP security personnel comes at a time when the stakes are particularly high. Officers deployed in these roles receive a substantial additional allowance, which was recently increased from Rs 12,500 to Rs 25,000, making these positions highly coveted.